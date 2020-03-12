Hulu Cancels ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ Premiere Over Coronavirus Concerns

With the coronavirus pandemic rapidly spreading in the U.S., Hollywood has been canceling large gatherings to help slow the outbreak. The latest event to be pulled over the coronavirus is the March 12 premiere of Hulu’s new limited series Little Fires Everywhere starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington. The streamer just notified attendees of the cancellation in an email.

“As you are all aware, the current state of affairs has altered the daily lives of many people, including our cast and crew. After hearing from many of you, and out of an abundance of caution, we are canceling tomorrow’s Little Fires Everywhere premiere screening and celebration,” Hulu said in the email. “We are extremely proud of this series and can’t wait to share it with you when it debuts on Hulu on March 18. Thank you for your understanding.”

Based on Celeste Ng’s bestselling book, Little Fires Everywhere premieres March 18.

Developed and written by Casual‘s Liz Tigelaar, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

Joshua Jackson, Rosemarie DeWitt, Jade Pettyjohn, Jordan Elsass, Gavin Lewis, Megan Stott, Lexi Underwood and Huang Lu also star.

The series is produced by Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Washington’s Simpson Street and ABC Signature Studios, a part of Disney Television Studios. Tigelaar serves as creator, showrunner and executive producer. The series is also executive produced by Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Lauren Levy Neustadter, Pilar Savone and Lynn Shelton. Author Celeste Ng serves as producer.