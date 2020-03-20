Hulu Launches Free 24/7 Stream Of ABC News Live For Its On-Demand Subscribers

Hulu said Friday’s it’s partnering with ABC News Live to bring the news channel’s 24/7 coverage to Hulu’s on-demand subscribers starting today.
The Disney-owned platform said in a blog post that, “More than 45 percent of Hulu viewers have either cut the cord or never had cable, and may not have access to live, televised news to receive critical information during times of national crisis.” So, “Given the rapidly-evolving situation around COVID-19, and to ensure that our viewers can stay informed during this time, we’re partnering with ABC News Live to bring the channel’s 24/7 live coverage to Hulu and Disney billed on-demand subscribers as part of their subscription.”
Subscribers to Hulu’s ad-supported and Hulu (No Ads) plans can easily access the ABC News Live stream by visiting the ‘Hulu Picks’ collection. From there they can stream ABC News Live at any time of day from TVs, mobile devices and game consoles.
“With this live stream, we aim to keep our viewers informed during this unprecedented time when having access to information is vital to our communities,” Hulu said.
The news is the latest in a range of ways media companies are experimenting with free trials and crossover plans to reach viewers hunkered down to weather the coronavirus pandemic.
