Hulu Employee In Santa Monica Office Tests Positive For Coronavirus

An employee at Hulu’s Santa Monica office has tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee in question is self-quarantining at home and is said to be recovering well, a person with knowledge of the situation tells Deadline.
All employees who have been in contact with the individual have been notified. They are required to work from home and self-isolate.
The floors Hulu occupies in the building at 2500 Colorado Avenue have been temporarily closed until further notice while the company conducts a deep cleaning. Once the office is re-opened, employees will still be encouraged to work from home, we hear.
The news comes amid a massive shutdown or delay of nearly all TV and film production, canceled or postponed entertainment and media-related events and the closure of movie theaters in Los Angeles and New York, among other things, due to the evolving coronavirus pandemic.
