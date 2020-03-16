Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Joe Biden-Bernie Sanders Debate Draws 10.8 Million To CNN And Univision

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Universal Breaks Theatrical Window, Will Make Some Current Pics Available On VOD

Read the full story

Hulu Employee In Santa Monica Office Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Hulu
Dan Goodman/Shutterstock

An employee at Hulu’s Santa Monica office has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee in question is self-quarantining at home and is said to be recovering well, a person with knowledge of the situation tells Deadline.

All employees who have been in contact with the individual have been notified. They are required to work from home and self-isolate.

The floors Hulu occupies in the building at 2500 Colorado Avenue have been temporarily closed until further notice while the company conducts a deep cleaning. Once the office is re-opened, employees will still be encouraged to work from home, we hear.

The news comes amid a massive shutdown or delay of nearly all TV and film production, canceled or postponed entertainment and media-related events and the closure of movie theaters in Los Angeles and New York, among other things, due to the evolving coronavirus pandemic.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad