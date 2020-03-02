‘How We Met’ Documents Relationship Origin Stories On Quibi

A glance across a crowded room. A friend introduces you. A meeting at the dog park.

Mobile entertainment service Quibi will explore the various scenarios of becoming a couple in How We Met, the working title of a new documentary series from Oscar-winning filmmakers Dan Lindsay and TJ Martin.

The logline: Ordinary people. Extraordinary stories. How We Met is a documentary series that explores the complicated nature of love, romance and the human connection. Each episode features a couple sharing their origin story and how those events have profoundly shaped their relationship and their lives.

Lindsay, Martin and All3Media America are represented by CAA.

Created and directed by Lindsay and Martin, who also serve as EPs with Diane McArter and David Thorne (LoveChild), Tim Pastore (All3Media America) for the LoveChild Studio and All3Media America.

Quibi launches April 6, 2020.