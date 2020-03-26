‘How To Get Away With Murder’: Anne-Marie Johnson To Recur, Cicely Tyson Returning For Final Season

EXCLUSIVE: In Living Color alumna Anne-Marie Johnson is set to recur in the second half of the sixth and final season of ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder. In addition, Cicely Tyson will reprise her role as Ophelia Harkness, the mother of Annalise Keating (Viola Davis), when the series returns next week.

Johnson will play Kenda Strauss, Michaela Pratt’s (Aja Naomi King) chic, high-powered defense attorney. This will mark Johnson’s return to Shondaland after appearing on Grey’s Anatomy and the short-lived For the People. Other recent credits include Ava DuVernay’s new OWN series Cherish the Day and the Blumhouse-produced drama Adopt a Highway.

Tyson first appeared as Ophelia, who was diagnosed with dementia, in Season 1 of HTGAWM, a role that has earned the storied actress three Emmy nominations. She also stars on DuVernay’s Cherish the Day and can currently be seen in Tyler Perry’s Netflix film A Fall from Grace.

Johnson is repped by Imperium 7 Talent Agency and Opus Entertainment, while Tyson is with Larry Thompson Entertainment.

How to Get Away with Murder is created and executive produced by Pete Nowalk, Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Stephen Cragg. The show is produced by ABC Studios, a division of Disney Television Studios, which is a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century Fox Television, ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios.

The final six episodes of the series will air Thursdays beginning April 2.