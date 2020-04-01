Click to Skip Ad
Hotel Cafe, Laugh Factory Among Hollywood Venues Staying Alive Through Online Connections

Pedestrians walk past the closed Laugh Factory comedy club, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Sunday ordered all of the city's bars, nightclubs, restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues to close in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) AP

Their doors are shut because of the coronavirus pandemic. But a couple of Hollywood venues are virtually keeping the lights on via online performances.

The Hotel Cafe is the latest venue to joint he party. It will be a part of the upcoming Uncancelled Music Festival, which will spotlight online performances by popular artists. Patrons can pay what they wish to view the shows. New York and Philadelphia venues are also on board for the show, which starts Thursday.

The festival will run from April 2-8

Last week, The Laugh Factory on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood began livestreaming stand-up comedy sets on its YouTube channel. The comedians are in an empty room daily at 2 PM.

For the Uncancelled Music Festival, the funds raised will go to the Recording Academy’s MusiCares fund, which provides assistance to musicians in need.

