Hotel Cafe, Laugh Factory Among Hollywood Venues Staying Alive Through Online Connections

Their doors are shut because of the coronavirus pandemic. But a couple of Hollywood venues are virtually keeping the lights on via online performances.

The Hotel Cafe is the latest venue to joint he party. It will be a part of the upcoming Uncancelled Music Festival, which will spotlight online performances by popular artists. Patrons can pay what they wish to view the shows. New York and Philadelphia venues are also on board for the show, which starts Thursday.

