Host of ‘Joe Exotic’ Podcast Gives Update To Andy Cohen & Unveils Dream Cast For Limited Series In the Works At UCP

Tiger King
Tiger King Netflix

Robert Moor, host of the hit Wondery podcast Joe Exotic: Tiger King, chatted with Andy Cohen Monday morning on Cohen’s show Andy Cohen Live on his SiriusXM channel, Radio Andy.

Moor talked about the upcoming limited series based on the Joe Exotic podcast that is in development at UCP, starring and executive produced by Kate McKinnon. Interest in the project, based on the second season of Wondery’s Over My Dead Body podcast, has skyrocketed because of the massive popularity of the Netflix docuseries Tiger King, about the real-life characters depicted in the Joe Exotic limited series.

Moor dished about his dream cast for the series, which include Sam Rockwell, Margot Robbie and John C. Reilly as Doc Antle.

You can listen to Cohen and Moor’s conversation below.

