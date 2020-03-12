Disney Closes California Theme Parks From March 14 Through End Of Month

Walt Disney will closed its California theme parks Thursday after the state of California mandated banning large gatherings and coronavirus fears sweep the nation.

“While there have been no reported cases of Covid-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order, and in the best interested of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park ad Disney California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month.”

Hotels will stay open through March 16 to give guests time to make travel arrangements. Downtown Disney will remain open.

Disney will pay cast member during this time.

Governor Gavin Newsom, citing California public health officials, said Wednesday night that gatherings of more than 250 people should be postponed or canceled across the state until at least the end of March.

“Each of us has extraordinary power to slow the spread of this disease,” Newsom said. “”Not holding that concert or community event can have cascading effects — saving dozens of lives and preserving critical healthcare resources that your family may need a month from now. The people in our lives who are most at risk — seniors and those with underlying health conditions — are depending on all of us to make the right choice.”

Smaller events must be limited to no more than 250 people and can only take place if organizers can implement social distancing of six feet. Gatherings of people who are at higher health risk should be limited to no more than 10 people and also follow the social-distancing guidelines, the statement said.