Hollywood Reacts To Coronavirus Confinements With Jokes, Advice, Movie Lists

Since the coronavirus is an equal opportunity disease, Hollywood stars, media and politicians are all on lockdown with the common folk this weekend. That leaves plenty of time for social media outreach and advice.

With pressure mounting on governments to mandate confinement instead of merely suggesting it, it’s likely more celebrities will jump in with updates on what they’re doing to stave off the stir crazy.

We’ll monitor the outpourings as they roll in. But here’s an early sample of what’s on the minds of some of the famous people:

How many babies will be born nine months from now? #QuarantineAndChill — Beth Schwartz (@SchwartzApprovd) March 14, 2020

10 GREAT MOVIES YOU LIKELY HAVEN'T SEEN TO STREAM WHILE YOU SELF-QUARANTINE. It's important for the health of our world to practice social distancing as much as possible. In the service of you doing this & in the hopes you will, I’ve come up with this list. #QuarantineAndChill — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 13, 2020

I was informed that a former staffer who left our office 10 days ago has tested positive for COVID-19. Although doctors believe the staffer contracted the virus after leaving my office, I'm taking additional distancing precautions, including postponing meetings and teleworking: pic.twitter.com/EfwsDo1BZG — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 15, 2020