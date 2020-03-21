Here’s How Hollywood And Music Stars Are Stepping Up To Help Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Editors Note: We will continue to update this post with new information, please keep checking back.

As the coronavirus crisis leads to widespread concerns about how Americans will continue to put food on the table and take care of their families, a growing number of entertainment companies and celebrities are stepping up to help.

Netflix announced on March 20 that it had set up a $100 million fund to assist creatives whose jobs have been affected by the ongoing pandemic. In response to the collapse of many productions globally, the streaming giant announced Friday that it will help support those in the entertainment community who have found themselves out of work. The majority of funds will go toward workers affected by the collapse of Netflix’s own productions, such as season two of The Witcher, which was shut down when the actor Kristofer Hivju tested positive for the virus.

Apple has pledged to donate two million face masks for healthcare workers in areas hardest hit by the coronavirus, Vice President Mike Pence said announced at the daily White House briefing on March 21. Shortly after the briefing, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed that the masks would go to health care professionals in the U.S. and Europe. “To every one of the heroes on the front lines, we thank you,” Cook tweeted.

Matthew McConaughey, the Creative Artists Agency and Ali Larter are among those who have pledged to help the Los Angeles Unified School District keep kids fed and in touch with their teachers during the coronavirus shutdown. Schools Superintendent Austin Beutner kicked off a program earlier this week, to provide hundreds of thousands of meals daily to low-income students. With 80% of the district’s students living at or below the poverty line, Beutner said children and their families can pick up “grab and go” meals at 60 different campuses across the district.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively announced plans to donate $1 million to food banks amid the coronavirus pandemic. In social media posts on March 16, the married actors said they would split the money between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

Rihanna is doing her part to combat the spread and overall effects of coronavirus by donating $5 million to the cause via her Clara Lionel Foundation. The singer, 32, made the pledge to support several organizations in need, including food banks in at-risk communities throughout the US. The money will also go toward supporting medical staffers with protective equipment, critical respiratory supplies, maintenance of intensive care units and will aid in the development of vaccines and other methods to fight the virus globally, TMZ reported.

Singer-songwriter Jewel hosted what she billed as the “Live From San Quarantine: A Livestream” concert via her social media pages on March 21, featuring music and conversation about rising above adversity. The event was organized to raise money for Jewel’s Never Broken program powered by the Inspiring Children Foundation, which was due to hold a fundraiser that has since been canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis. The program helps at-risk youth with housing, food, clothing, and other necessities.