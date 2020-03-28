Hillary Clinton Tweet On Pandemic Actions Draws Fire From Conservative Commentators

Click to Skip Ad
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michael Buckner/Deadline/Shutterstock (10539700ja) Hillary Clinton - 'Hillary' Deadline Sundance Studio presented by Hyundai, Day 3, Park City, USA - 26 Jan 2020

A tweet from Hillary Clinton mocking President Trump’s handling of the pandemic is drawing severe backlash from conservatives, who accuse the former Secretary of State of playing politics during a national health crisis.

“He did promise ‘America First,’ ” Clinton tweeted, referring to a phrase President Donald Trump has frequently used. Clinton linked to The New York Times’s Thursday coverage of the US officially leading the world in confirmed coronavirus cases.

The tweet continues a two-day visibility surge by Clinton. On Thursday, she called for a two-month lockdown, continuing a Democratic party battlecry against Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tweet and some reactions:

