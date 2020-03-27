Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn’s ‘Making The Cut’ Donating $600,000 To World Health Organization Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn’s global fashion competition show Making The Cut is donating more than $600,000 to the World Health Organization to help with the coronavirus crisis.
“As we celebrate the Making The Cut premiere today, we are also thinking of those around the world affected by this global health crisis. That’s why Making The Cut will be donating more than $600K to the World Health Organization, and to local charities in New York, Paris, and Tokyo, where the series was filmed,” Amazon said in a statement.
To mark the premiere and to raise awareness for the organizations, Amazon has created a #StrutForTheCut challenge where fans can showcase their best “home couture” and record themselves strutting their hallway runways, while helping to raise awareness for WHO. Klum and Gunn will repost their favorites on social media.
Making The Cut hosts and judges, including Klum and Gunn, will repost their favorite looks and walks throughout the weekend, March 27-29. See Klum and Gunn’s Instagram posts below.
Amazon also is hosting a live premiere and watch party on Instagram to help bring attention to the cause. Naomi Campbell hosts, starting at 5 pm tonight. It will be followed by a virtual afterparty, hosted by Questlove on Instagram Live.
I am so happy to tell you that @makingthecuttv will be donating over a half million dollars to the World Health Organization. To celebrate our premiere on @amazonprimevideo today, we are asking you to strut your stuff using the hashtag #StrutForTheCut. Show us your ‘social distancing home couture’…whatever you want to wear- whether that means your favorite flannels, going all out glamorous sexy & chic, or pairing your sweats with thigh high boots (as I did). Now I want to see you strut! I will repost my favorites 🤗 #makingthecut #amazonprimevideo #ineedtomopmyfloor #Anton #positivity #heidiklum
In honor of our premiere, #MakingtheCut is donating over half a million dollars to @who! To celebrate we are asking you to #StrutForTheCut so our incredible talent can judge your looks and repost their favorites. Record yourself wearing your best ”home couture“ and strutting your stuff down your hallways. . . . We’re also celebrating with an @amazon giftcard giveaway! 🙌 Giveaway rules: follow @makingthecuttv and comment below with #giveaway telling us your favorite look from Making the Cut so far for a chance to win one of seven $50 Amazon giftcards! NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. U.S. residents only. 18+. See Official Rules: http://amzn.to/Rules @amazonprimevideo x @amazonfashion
