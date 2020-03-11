Heidi Klum Skips ‘America’s Got Talent’ Taping After Getting Ill

‘America’s Got Talent’ was down a judge today. A source close to the NBC reality series confirmed that Heidi Klum went home ill.

Klum was photographed smiling as she showed up for work at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium earlier today. According to TMZ, which broke the news of Klum’s abrupt departure from the set, she was missing at the start of the taping, with the other three judges, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and new addition Sofia Vergara, walking out and sitting in the judging panel.

There is no information on the nature of Klum’s ailment and whether she will be able to return to work tomorrow. AGT has been filming for the past week. The next taping is scheduled for tomorrow, March 11.

AGT is one of the studio-based shows that continue to film in front of live audience amid a fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak. A number of other programs, including talkers Dr. Phil and The Wendy Williams Show and hame shows Jeopardy! and Wheel Of Fortune, have switched to tapings with no audience over coronavirus concerns.

Reps for Klum did not respond to emails seeking comments.