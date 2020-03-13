Heidi Klum Explains ‘AGT’ Absence: “Feeling Feverish”, Can’t Get A Coronavirus Test

America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum has taken to Instagram to explain her recent absence from NBC’s hit competition series. Klum went home sick Tuesday, with what NBC described in a statement as a “common cold.” Klum has posted an Instagram video of herself lying in bed, explaining that she’s sick, “feeling feverish, cough, runny nose, and has tried, without success, to be tested for coronavirus. You can watch the video below.

“Hi, everyone, I just wanted you to know why I have not been sitting in my America’s Got Talent seat, said Klum in the video. “It started all with like a chill, feeling feverish, cough, runny nose. I’m just not feeling good, so that’s why I’ve stayed home, to not infect any other people.

I hope it’s just a cold. I would love to do the corona test, but there just isn’t one here,” she continued. “I tried with two different doctors and I just can’t get one. Stay safe, everyone. Stay home if you don’t feel good.”

The Trump administration has come under fire over delays in making testing more widely available for COVID-19. Earlier today, President Trump declared a national emergency over the crisis.

Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet filled in for Klum as guest judge on Wednesday’s taping of AGT, NBC said. Klum is joined on the judge’s panel by Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara, along with host Terry Crews.