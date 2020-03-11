Heavy Metal Inks Deal With DIGA Studios For Film, TV, Digital & Podcast Development

Sci-fi and fantasy magazine Heavy Metal and Allyance Media Group’s DIGA Studios are teaming to bring Heavy Metal content to film, television, podcasts and more. Under the exclusive deal, Heavy Metal will be DIGA’s preferred publishing partner and DIGA Studios will be the producing partner for all Heavy Metal content outside of print. Both parties will develop new stories, including from Heavy Metal’s 40 years’ worth of library content.

“Taking Heavy Metal off the page and onto the screen has been a core focus for us. Through this partnership, we’ll be able to activate this exciting proposition, bringing together passionate creators who care about great stories to create memorable experiences. A flagship for DIGA is their ability to think farther than the screen–the possibilities are endless for what we can imagine, and who we can imagine with,” said Matt Medney, CEO of Heavy Metal.

“At DIGA Studios we are always looking to find new opportunities that will excite and challenge us creatively. This multi-dimensional partnership with Heavy Metal is an exciting new chapter in our story,” said Tommy Coriale, Head of DIGA Studios. “From the first meeting with Matt and the Heavy Metal team, I knew they were going to be an amazing strategic partner in our drive to expand our footprint in scripted content, podcasts and publishing.”

“I grew up as a fan of Heavy Metal magazine, and remember wearing out the videotape of the 1981 film, so this is a dream come true for me,” Tony DiSanto, Founder and CEO of Allyance Media Group. “Heavy Metal’s stories, characters and art have had a tremendous impact on the sci-fi and fantasy genre globally, and we can’t wait to collaborate on creating new content together across all mediums.”

The partnership deal was negotiated by Matt Medney, Tommy Coriale, and Shawn Strickland, President of Allyance Media Group,