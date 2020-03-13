HBO’s ‘The Righteous Gemstones’, TNT’s ‘Snowpiercer’ Among WarnerMedia Entertainment Series Shut Down Over Coronavirus, ‘Euphoria’ Delayed

WarnerMedia Entertainment, which encompasses HBO, HBO Max and cable networks TNT, TBS and TruTV, has joined a long list of media companies, including sibling Warner Bros. TV Group, to announce that they are suspending production on series that currently are filming and delaying production on shows that were about to start filming.

No titles are being released, but I hear that Season 2 of HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones has halted production, along with TNT’s Snowpiercer, while start of production for Season 2 of HBO’s Euphoria will be delayed. As alluded to by Warner Bros TV in its announcement earlier today, I hear that all HBO Max series produced by its sister studio have been shut down, including The Flight Attendant starring Kaley Cuoco.

For a list of TV shows that have been halted across broadcast, cable and streaming, click here.

There are some high-profile series that are slated to go into production not imminently but soon; their status is being evaluated. That includes HBO’s Succession and Barry and HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot from WBTV.

Here is WarnerMedia Entertainment’s statement released Friday afternoon:

“In response to the global emergency related to COVID-19, we are working closely with our creative teams to assess the status of each of our series in accordance with the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as local health and government officials. We will suspend production on some of our series currently filming and will delay those scheduled to start imminently. The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is our number one priority.”