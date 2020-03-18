Harvey Weinstein Transferred From Rikers Island To New York State Prison

Harvey Weinstein, convicted of rape and sexual assault in a New York courtroom on Feb. 24 and sentenced to 23 years in prison, has been transferred from Rikers Island to a state prison in Fishkill, N.Y., Deadline has confirmed.

A spokesman for Weinstein said the move was requested because the Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, N.Y., about 60 miles north of New York City, has a medical facility to handle Weinstein’s ongoing heart ailments and other health issues. The former mogul recently underwent a stent procedure.

Weinstein’s stay at the notoriously dangerous Rikers was brief: only two days. Prior to that he was held at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan.

Exactly how long Weinstein will remain in Fishkill is unclear. He faces extradition to Los Angeles on multiple sexual assault charges.