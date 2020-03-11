Hollywood Reacts To Harvey Weinstein Sentencing: “No Amount Of Jail Time Will Repair The Lives He Ruined”

Harvey Weinstein’s 23-year prison sentence triggered swift reactions from accusers and other Hollywood figures, who focused not just on the punishment but the impact that it will have on future cases of sexual assault.

The Silence Breakers, a group of two dozen of Weinstein’s accusers that includes Ashley Judd, Rosanna Arquette and Rose McGowan, issued a statement that said that “Harvey Weinstein’s legacy will always be that he’s a convicted rapist. He is going to jail – but no amount of jail time will repair the lives he ruined, the careers he destroyed, or the damage he has caused.

“The Silence Breaker community was founded on solidarity, support, and compassion. The New York trial has ended, but the Silence Breakers will persist in our crusade for cultural change, justice and to have our voices heard.”

Tina Tchen, the president and CEO of the Time’s Up Foundation, said that “the trauma of sexual assault and harassment is lifelong — we can only hope that today’s sentence brings all of the survivors of Harvey Weinstein some measure of peace.

She added, “We also hope that these women take pride in knowing the impact they have had on our culture at large. Whether by inspiring more survivors to come forward and seek help, changing how the justice system responds to sexual violence, or leading corporate boards to told more CEOs accountable for toxic workplace culture, the social change catalyzed by these survivors has been nothing short of transformational.”

Ellen Barkin, who said that she was a target of Weinstein’s verbal abuse, wrote on Twitter, “23 years. God bless you, Jessica Mann, Mimi Hayley and all 108 survivors for your courage and fight. Thank you Ronan Farrow. Thank you Judge Burke. Thank you to the jury. Thank you for believing survivors. Thank you for changing the future for us all.”

