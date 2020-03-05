Hard Time For Harvey Weinstein: Convicted Producer Right Now Heading To Rikers Island From Hospital

Less than a week before his sentencing hearing for multiple sex crimes, Harvey Weinstein is in an ambulance right now heading to New York’s notorious tough Rikers Island.

Having been isolated in the Big Apple’s Bellevue Hospital with various ailments since a jury found the much-accused producer guilty of two of five felony charges on February 24, the often hobbling 67-year old Weinstein has finally been ruled in good enough health by the New York City Department of Correction to be moved to the prison’s vast North Infirmary Command.

Suffering from a blockage in his heart, Weinstein was subjected to mild surgery on Wednesday by doctors at the renowned hospital. “The procedure was a success and he will be carefully watched at the infirmary,” Weinstein spokesperson Juda Engelmayer confirmed to Deadline today.

Rikers is just under 10 miles from the 1st Avenue located Bellevue and should take about 45 minutes in NYC traffic for Weinstein to go from one location to the other.

Taken in to custody sat Judge James Burke’s orders when he was convicted late last month, Weinstein could be back in Rikers pretty soon for a much longer stretch. The producer is looking at up to 30 years behind bars if given the maximum sentence by Burke on March 11. While an appeal is almost certain, Weinstein also faces rape and other charges out in California. Announced on the first day of the NYC trial, the January 6 charges could see Weinstein imprisoned in the Golden State for up to 27 years if found guilty. L.A. County D.A. Jackie Lacey’s has made public an arraignment date for the producer, but expect sooner rather than later.

First arrested New York in late May 2018, Weinstein faced multiple counts of predatory sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual act in the first degree and one count each of first-degree rape and third-degree rape in New York. Subject to travel restrictions reinforced last August 7, he was now out on a $5 million bail after first entering a not guilty plea on July 9, 2018. Weinstein entered a plea of not guilty again on August 26 last year when a new indictment was added.