Harvey Weinstein Accusers Speak Out: “23 Years! We Did It!”

Harvey Weinstein’s accusers, including Miriam “Mimi” Haley and Jessica Mann, whose testimony resulted in today’s 23-year prison sentence for the former Hollywood producer, are speaking out about the courtroom victory.

“I’m relieved he will now know he’s not above the law,” said Haley, who testified during Weinstein’s trial that she was subjected to forced oral sex at Weinstein’s Soho apartment in 2006. Said Mann, who was raped by Weinstein in a New York hotel in 2013, “I have found my voice and hope for a future where monsters no longer hide in our closet.”

Known collectively as the Silence Breakers, Weinstein’s various accusers released the following statements through the Time’s Up Foundation:

Miriam “Mimi” Haley: “He violated my trust, my body and my basic right to reject his sexual advances. When he attacked me that evening, it scarred me emotionally and physically. It diminished my confidence and faith in people, and my confidence and faith in myself. I’m relieved he will now know he’s not above the law.”

Lauren Young, Jessica Mann Justin Lane/Shutterstock

Jessica Mann: “My rape was preventable. This was a known offender whose previous crimes were covered up in a paper trail. I am forced to carry that experience until I die. It is a recurring nightmare that I feel is just as real as when it happened. I have found my voice and hope for a future where monsters no longer hide in our closet.”

Tarale Wulff: “I hope that the sentence sends a clear message that times have changed and that more women need to speak out for themselves and that men and women need to speak out for others. We need to show self-love and empathy to overcome centuries of illogical thinking that has normalized the sexual mistreatment of women. This is hopefully just the beginning. The conversation must continue.”

Dawn Dunning: “Just seeing someone like Harvey Weinstein, who was so powerful, spending a year, even a day in prison, is still shocking.”

Mira Sorvino: “I literally cried tears of amazement, gratitude that the justice system has worked on behalf of all of his victims today.”

Rosanna Arquette: “Gratitude to all the silence breakers especially Rose and all survivors of [W]einstein to the brave women who testified.”

Sarah Anne Masse: “This is the result of the brave women, the #SilenceBreakers, and especially the women who took the stand in this trial.”

Louisette Geiss: “23 years, Weinstein! This is the new reality I worked so hard for. Thank you to all [who] supported me and thanks to those who didn’t as it made me stronger. It’s not been easy at all but we did it!!”

Rowena Chiu: “23 YEARS!! WE DID IT!!”

Jessica Barth: “#JUSTICE”

Lucia Evans: “I feel free.”