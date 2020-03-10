‘Harlem’s Kitchen’: Clare-Hope Ashitey, Adrianna Mitchell & Pepi Sonuga Join ABC Drama Pilot

Clare-Hope Ashitey (Seven Seconds), Adrianna Mitchell (The Good Fight) and Pepi Sonuga (Into the Dark) are set as series regulars opposite Delroy Lindo in ABC’s family restaurant drama pilot Harlem’s Kitchen, from Zahir McGhee, Mandeville Television and ABC Studios.

Written by McGhee and to be directed by Stephen Williams, Harlem’s Kitchen is set in a fine dining restaurant in Harlem and centers on Ellis Rice (Lindo), Executive Chef and patriarch, who runs a successful restaurant with his wife CC (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and three daughters. But an unexpected death thrusts the family into turmoil and puts the restaurant’s future in jeopardy as long-buried secrets are revealed.

Ashitey’s Zadie is perfect. Perfect life. Perfect little baby. Perfect husband. Ivy League educated, Zadie could work anywhere she wants, but her perpetual sense of responsibility brought her back to RICE as the front-of-house manager. The eldest daughter of Ellis and CC, Zadie never wants to disappoint her parents. But all of the pressure has lead Zadie into a third-life crisis that could jeopardize everything she has achieved — it also might work to set her free.

Mitchell will portray Eden, the middle child with one simple dream: to be the first African American chef to earn a Michelin star. Eden’s work ethic as sous chef at RICE is unmatched, but her talent is slightly outpaced by her ambition. Engaged to the adoring, spiritual force and wunderkind master sommelier, Golda, Eden wants her father’s spot at RICE and is willing to cross any line to get what she wants.

Sonuga is Nina, the youngest and most mercurial Rice daughter. She’s stubborn, volatile and brilliant. Nina’s bond with her father, Ellis, is magnetic, but Nina always has steered clear of the family business — despite her natural talent in the kitchen. Instead, she found purpose and family in the Harlem streets. When we meet her, she’s fresh off of a three- year stint in prison. Now that she’s out, Nina finds herself at a crossroads that will make or break her.

In addition to Lindo, they join previously announced series regular Sheryl Lee Ralph and Miguel Gomez.

Ashitey will be seen in the third season of the Sky original series Riviera which will air later this year. She previously played the lead role of Detective K.J. Harper in Veena Sud’s Netflix crime drama Seven Seconds, opposite Regina King. Her other recent credits include guest roles on Amazon’s The Feed and Netflix’s police interrogation drama Criminal. She’s repped by Gersh, Authentic Talent and United Agents in the UK.

Mitchell is currently shooting a heavily recurring role on the upcoming fourth season of FX’s Snowfall. A graduate of the American Conservatory Theater, Mitchell’s recent credits include CBS All Access’ The Good Fight, Apple TV’s Little America, NBC’s The Blacklist and NBC’s Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector. She’s repped by by Artists & Representatives and Wright Entertainment.

Sonuga can be seen as the lead in the latest episode of Hulu’s anthology series Into the Dark. She was a series regular on Jonas Cuaron’s Showtime pilot Hombre. Other television credits include 9-1-1 and Ash Vs. the Evil Dead. Sonuga is repped by Stride Management.