Hannah Simone & Elizabeth Hurley To Headline CBS’ Kingsbury/Daley/Goldstein Mom-Daughter Comedy Pilot

New Girl alumna Hannah Simone and The Royals‘ Elizabeth Hurley have been tapped as the leads a CBS’ multi-camera comedy pilot from Fam and In the Dark creator Corinne Kingsbury, Spider-Man: Homecoming writers John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein, Trill TV, Kapital Entertainment and CBS TV Studios. Simone and Hurley will also serve as producers on the pilot, which vetrean multi-cam director Pam Fryman is set to direct and executive produce.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

The semi-autobiographical comedy is about a daughter and her mom. When Penelope’s (Simone) career takes off at exactly the same time as her husband’s, they call on Penelope’s young single mom, Georgia (Hurley(, to help raise their son, but what they find is Georgia needs more raising than their kid.

Simone’s Penelope is a smart, hard-working producer at a sports TV network, wife to airline pilot Josh, and mother of their challenging toddler, Levi. When they lose their longtime babysitter, Penelope’s young, single mom Georgia (Hurley) comes to help and turns her well-ordered world upside down.

Hurley’s Georgia is fun-loving and a bit immature; she doesn’t have the best judgment, especially when it comes to men. Georgia had Penelope when she was 17, and although she was a warm and loving single mom, their roles have reversed a bit now that Penelope is an adult. When Georgia becomes the babysitter to Penelope’s toddler, she might get a chance to redeem herself, but then again chaos tends to follow her.

Kingsbury co-wrote the script with her husband, Daley, and his writing partner, Goldstein. The three executive produce with Fryman, Kapital Entertainment’s Kaplan and Dana Honor and TrillTV’s Trilling.

Simone, who has been in demand since she came off her seven-year run on New Girl, starred in back-to-back pilots for ABC, the Untitled Hannah Simone project, which she also co-created and executive produced, and Greatest American Hero. Simone is repped by UTA, Alpita Patel Management and Ziffren Brittenham.

Hurley recently played Morgan le Fay in Season 3 of Marvel’s Runaways on Hulu. Previously, she starred as Queen Helena in the E! series The Royals and recurred on the CW’s Gossip Girl. On the film side, Hurley appeared opposite Gerard Depardieu in Viktor. She is repped by UTA.