‘Hamilton’ Performances Suspended On Broadway And Hollywood Pantages Amidst Coronavirus Concerns

On Thursday night, the Hollywood Pantages was set to not throw away their shot and follow through with the opening night run of Hamilton which was part of the Pantages-Dolby Theatre “Broadway in Hollywood” lineup. However, after Governor Gavin Newsom called for a moratorium on large gatherings due to the coronavirus outbreak, the opening night of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical has been suspended. The suspension will run through March 31. Refunds have already been initiated. In addition, New York has suspended performances.

The announcement for the L.A. suspension was made on the “Broadway in Hollywood” website:

At the direction of Governor Gavin Newsom, performances of HAMILTON at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre will be suspended beginning this evening (tonight’s performance of HAMILTON at 8pm) through Tuesday, March 31st, in support of the well-being of the theatre-going public as well as those who work on the production, subject to ongoing assessment by County or State Health Authorities.

If you have purchased tickets to a performance of HAMILTON during this time period, we have already initiated a refund of your money including fees (except UPS if applicable). Ticket refunds should be received within 7-10 business days. As performances are currently scheduled through November 22nd, you can purchase tickets to future dates by going here.

We take the health and safety of our patrons, staff and community seriously and urge everyone to continue to follow the guidelines set forth by public health officials. We will provide updates as we receive them. We appreciate your understanding and if you have any questions, feel free to email us at info@BroadwayInHollywood.com

Hamilton, which is an innovative hip-hop/jazz/R&B retelling of the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton was set to play at the Pantages through November 22. The L.A. and New York suspensions follow cancellations of the show’s run in San Francisco.

Hamilton joins other stage performances that have been canceled in L.A. Center Theatre Group recently announced that they have canceled performances of The Book of Mormon, The Antipodes and Block Party at the Ahmanson Theatre, Mark Taper Forum and Kirk Douglas Theatre. In addition, The Music Center has canceled all performances at the Ahmanson Theatre, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Mark Taper Forum and Walt Disney Concert Hall, including the REDCAT theater. Cal State Northridge has pulled the plug on all performances at The Soraya from March 12 through April 17 while The Pasadena Conservatory of Music has canceled all performances

through April 5.