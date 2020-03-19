Hallmark Channel Decides We Need A Little Christmas, Sets Movie Marathon Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Feeling as if you need a little Christmas during this trying time? Hallmark Channel is coming to the rescue with We Need A Little Christmas, a special marathon featuring Countdown To Christmas movies beginning Friday, March 20 through Sunday, March 22.

The movies, starring Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Holly Robinson Peete, Danica McKellar, Chad Michael Murray and Ryan Paevey, are “what viewers asked for” as they hunker down in response to the escalating coronavirus outbreak, the channel said.



A Christmas Detour starring Cameron Bure and Paul Greene (When Calls the Heart) kicks off the weekend on Friday at noon. The marathon continues with movies including Crown for Christmas, A Very Merry Mix-Up, Christmas at Dollywood, Write Before Christmas, and concludes with Christmas in Rome on Sunday at 6 PM ET/PT.

The Hallmark Channel premieres of In the Key of Love, 2020 Spring Fling Preview Special and 2020 Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Preview Special will air at their originally scheduled times on Saturday, March 21.