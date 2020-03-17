Up to 50% of U.S. internet users with children under 10 in their households have already subscribed to the Disney+ streaming service, according to a new report.

UK market research firm Ampere Analysis said its findings show the platform has been “disproportionately successful in engaging core audiences in its home market” since launching in November 2019.

Disney previously announced that as of February 4, the service had already attracted 28 million subscribers, surpassing initial estimates from analysts

The Ampere report states that more than four in 10 (41%) of 18 to 24-year-olds say they already have access to the service, with original series The Mandalorian and the Marvel films the key draws.

According to Ampere, 55% of all Disney+ subs in the U.S. are made up of households with children, while one-in-five paying subs are aged between 18 and 24.

Disney+ is set to launch in Europe on March 24. The studio has resisted calls for it to roll out the service early into new regions in response to the coronavirus pandemic which has seen many stuck at home in self-isolation, and other forms of entertainment such as cinemas shuttered. However, it did opt to drop Frozen 2 early in the territories where the platform is already live.

It seems likely that further titles could make premature appearances online as distributors look to utilize streaming while physical venues are closed. Yesterday, Universal said it would make multiple titles including The Hunt and The Invisible Man available early online, breaking the theatrical window, for a premium-priced rental. One UK distributor today moved its release of The Perfect Candidate online first as cinemas begin to shutter.

“The latest figures from our consumer media tracker indicate a very promising start for Disney+, with success in converting its two most important target audiences. It will now be key for Disney to ensure it retains these customers with a mix of new Disney+ originals and new release movie titles,” said Ampere’s Consumer Research Lead, Minal Modha.

“Furthermore, while there is still room for growth among both the two core demographic groups, it will be imperative for Disney+ in the longer term to broaden out its content offering to appeal to a wider audience,” he added.