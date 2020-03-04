Tony-Nominated Hailey Kilgore Joins Cast Of Starz Series ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Hailey Kilgore, a 2018 Tony Award nominee for her performance in the Broadway musical Once On This Island, has joined the cast of the Starz series Power Book III: Raising Kanan. She’ll play Jukebox, a character portrayed in the original Power series by Anika Noni-Rose.

Kilgore received a Tony nomination (Best Performance by an Actress in a Lead Role in a Musical) for her performance as Ti Moune in Once On This Island. She recurred on NBC’s The Village and will soon be seen in the Apple+ anthology series Amazing Stories, premiering this month.

Jukebox is described as “a quick-witted, fiercely independent and strong teenage girl” and a confidant of title character Kanan. “They keep each other’s secrets and always have each other’s backs. Jukebox is determined to forge her own path, scrapping and hustling to make money to launch her music career.”

Kilgore joins previously announced cast Patina Miller, Mekai Curtis and Omar Epps.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is executive produced by original series creator Courtney A. Kemp through her company End of Episode and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television. Sascha Penn serves as creator, showrunner and executive producer. Also exec-producing are Mark Canton through his Atmosphere Entertainment MM, End of Episode’s Chris Selak and Danielle DeJesus, Shana Stein, Bart Wenrich and Kevin Fox, with Rob Hardy executive producing and directing the premiere episode. Lionsgate TV produces the series for Starz.

Hailey is represented by A3 Artists Agency, One Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.