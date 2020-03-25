‘Habit’ Starring Josie Ho And Bella Thorne Delays Production Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The forthcoming indie film Habit starring Josie Ho and Bella Thorne has joined the extensive list of movies that have been put on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Habit, which is produced by Ho and her husband Conroy Chan under their 852 Films banner, is directed by Janell Shirtcliff and written by Suki Kaiser. It is based on a story by Shirtcliff and Libby Mintz that follows a street smart party girl with a Jesus fetish who gets mixed up in a violent drug deal and finds a possible way out — by masquerading as a nun. Ho and Chan recently returned to Hong Kong from Paris with speculation that they picked up the COVID-19, but recently tested negative.

In addition to Ho, producers include Donovan Leitch, Michael Suppes, Chris Pak Yu Mung, Chan Pang Chun, Damon Lawner, and Libby Mintz. Cassian Elwes, David Unger, Will French, Adam Edelman, Suki Kaiser, Conroy Chan, Paul Miloknay, Thorne, and Nicolas Chartier serve as executive producers. The film comes from 852 Films, Martingale Pictures, Voltage Pictures, Cloudlight, and Elevated Films, the production company behind the Oscar-nominated, Mudbound.