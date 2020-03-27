‘Grimm’ Co-creator David Greenwalt Signs With APA; Innovative Inks ‘Sacred Lies’ Actress Jordan Alexander

Click to Skip Ad
APA has added Grimm co-creator David Greenwalt to its client roster along with Roni Greenwalt and their Swan Song production banner.  David was also the co-showrunner on the hit NBC series, which ran for six seasons. Prior to that, David served as executive producer on Buffy The Vampire Slayer before creating and exec producing the spin-off, Angel. He’s also the co-creator behind the short-lived cult series, Profit. David’s other reps include LBI Entertainment and Brecheen Feldman.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock (10562060au) Jordan Alexander Premiere of Facebook Watch and Blumhouse TelevisionÕs SACRED LIES: THE SINGING BONES, Los Angeles, USA - 19 February 2020

Innovative Artists has signed Canadian actress and recording artist Jordan Alexander for agency representation. On the small screen, Alexander recently landed her first major role starring opposite Juliette Lewis and Ryan Kwanten in the second season of the Facebook Watch/Blumhouse TV anthology drama, Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones., which debuted last month. She plays Elsie, a young girl who searches for the family she never knew after being abandoned as a child. Created by Raelle Tucker, the series draws inspiration from a story collected from the Brothers Grimm, The Singing Bone, as well as real-life murder cases. Alexander continues to be repped by Noble Caplan Abrams.

 

