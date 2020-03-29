Click to Skip Ad
White House Experts Offer Grim Coronavirus Predictions On Sunday Talk Shows: “100,000 to 200,000 Deaths,” Says Dr. Anthony Fauci

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health Anthony Fauci, center, with Vice President Mike Pence and White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, speaks to reporters during a coronavirus briefing in the Brady press briefing room of the White House, Friday, March 6, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) AP Images

The United States could experience more than 100,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s expert on infectious diseases. Fauci made his prediction in an interview with CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday morning.

“I would say between 100,000 and 200,000 cases,” then corrected himself to indicate he meant deaths. “We’re going to have millions of cases.” He added, “I don’t want to be held to that,” calling the pandemic i”such a moving target.”

His fellow White House task force member Dr. Deborah Birx had equally grim news. On Meet The Press, she warned that every city could produce cases similar to New York City, considered the current epicenter of the pandemic.

“Every metro area should assume that they could have an outbreak equivalent to New York and do everything right now to prevent it,” Birx said on “Meet the Press.

The bleak outlooks come as 123,778 infections in the US have been reported, with a national death toll of 2,100 on Saturday, doubling figures reported two days.

 

