‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & ‘Station 19’ Help ABC Top Thursday, A Three-Finale Night

ABC’s double shot of Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy along with the Season 2 finale of its 10 PM drama A Million Little Things helped the network take both the demo and viewership top spots Thursday in primetime. The night also saw the season enders of Fox’s midseason duo Outmatched and Deputy.

Station 19 drew a 1.2 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and a night-leading 7.29 million viewers, which led into Grey’s (1.3, 6.51M), which was tops in the demo. The former was down a tenth while the latter was off two tenths from a week ago.

A Million Little Things (0.7, 4.34M), which ended its second season with a cliffhanger, was even compared with last week. Also steady with their penultimate episodes a week ago were the season finales of Fox’s comedy Outmatched (0.6, 2.63M) and drama Deputy (0.6, 3.91M), which both had premiered in midseason. Last Man Standing (0.8, 4.49M) led off for Fox last night and also was even.

NBC’s comedy block led off with Superstore (0.9, 3.94M), which maintained its big demo gain from a week ago, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.7, 2.34M), which was steady. Back to back episodes of Indebted at 9 PM (0.4, 1.63M) and 9:30 PM (0.3, 1.50M) both saw demo dips from last week. Law & Order: SVU (0.7, 3.76M) returned from a monthlong break and rose a tenth.

CBS aired repeats. The CW’s Katy Keene (0.1, 550,000) and Legacies (0.2, 630K) were even.