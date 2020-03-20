‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘Station 19’, ‘The Good Doctor’ Among Medical Shows Donating Supplies Amid Coronavirus Crisis

TV medical dramas continue to do their part to help hospitals and medical workers who are in dire need of supplies during the coronavirus crisis.

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 and The Good Doctor are among the shows donating masks, gowns and gloves to those medical workers and hospitals in need.

“At Station 19, we were lucky enough to have about 300 of the coveted N95 masks which we donated to our local fire station. They were tremendously grateful. At Grey’s Anatomy, we have a back-stock of gowns and gloves which we are donating as well,” Krista Vernoff, executive producer of Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 told Good Morning America in a statement. “We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home.”



The Good Doctor, which films in Vancouver, British Columbia, is working with its local provincial government to determine which medical supplies are needed that the show is able to provide.

As previously reported, Fox medical drama The Resident donated personal protective equipment to Atlanta’s Grady Memorial Hospital in the city where the series is filmed.

The lack of adequate medical supplies has become a crisis unto itself during the coronavirus pandemic. Despite efforts to increase coronavirus testing capacity in the U.S., some tests have not been to be conducted because of needed supplies, such as swabs and protective gear, for medical workers performing the tests.