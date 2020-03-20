‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Tops Thursday Ratings While Comedies Gain Across The Board In Stay-At-Home World

ABC’s drama duo Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 surged week over week to finish as Thursday’s top-rated shows in primetime, while the night’s lineup of fresh comedies all saw gains — several by more then two tenths in the demo. It offers another round of data suggesting people staying home during coronavirus restrictions are adding more broadcast TV to their to-watch lists.

ABC swept to wins in both the demo and viewers, led by Grey’s, the night’s top-rated show with a 1.5 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 7.10 million viewers. Its lead-in Station 19 (1.3, 7.53M) was the night’s most-watched program. Both grew three tenths in the demo and drew almost a million more viewers apiece compared with last week. A Million Little Things (0.7, 4.20M) gained a tenth.

As for those comedies, NBC’s Superstore (0.9. 3.75M) led the way with a three-tenths demo rise and a 1 million-plus viewer gain as it returned with its first original since February 27. Will & Grace (0.7, 2.76M) rose two tenths, while Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.7, 2.47M) and Indebted (0.5, 1.93M) both gained a tenth. At 10 PM, NBC News aired a coronavirus pandemic special (0.9, 4.24M).

Fox’s Last Man Standing (0.8, 6.45M) also grew two tenths in the demo and almost 3 million viewers compared with last week’s original. That led into Outmatched (0.6, 2.59M), which also grew a tenth. The network’s 9 PM drama Deputy (0.6, 3.96M) was even but ticked up in viewers.

CBS aired all reruns, while the CW’s Katy Keene (0.1, 520,0000) and Legacies (0.2, 640K) were even.