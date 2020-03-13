‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Shuts Down Production Over Coronavirus Outbreak

With multiple Hollywood sets already impacted by the growing coronavirus pandemic and in light of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s orders on limiting public gatherings to 50 people or less, ABC’s flagship drama series Grey’s Anatomy has suspended production for at least two weeks. The unplanned hiatus follows the cast and crew wrapping production on Episode 21 of Grey’s Anatomy 25-episode 16th season today.

The show’s executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff and fellow executive producers Debbie Allen and James D. Parriott announced the shutdown in a note to the cast in crew.

“This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work, and it was made in accordance with Mayor Garcetti’s suggestion that we not gather in groups of more than 50,” they wrote.

Here is the full letter:

To Our Incredible Cast and Crew:

Out of an abundance of caution, production is postponed on Grey’s Anatomy effective immediately. We are going home now for at least two weeks and waiting to see how the coronavirus situation evolves.

This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work, and it was made in accordance with Mayor Garcetti’s suggestion that we not gather in groups of more than 50.

Stay safe, stay healthy, stay hydrated, stay home as much as possible, and wash your hands frequently. Please take care of yourselves and each other. As updates come in, we will keep you informed.

Thank you for all that you do!

Krista, Debbie, & James