‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Tops Thursday Ratings; ‘Unicorn’, ‘Carol’s Second Act’ Gain In Finales

Grey’s Anatomy returned after last week’s sendoff for Justin Chambers’ Alex Karev, staying atop the Thursday primetime ratings heap with a 1.2 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 6.29 million viewers. Last night’s episode dipped just a tenth from last week, when the long-running medical drama saw its best Live+Same Day ratings result since its midseason return in January.

Grey’s demo number led all shows on a night that included CBS wrapping up the freshman seasons of The Unicorn (0.7, 5.79M) and Carol’s Second Act (0.7, 5.23M), which both rose a tenth. CBS also had the night’s most watched program in Young Sheldon (1.1, 8.76M), which grew two tenths week over week, along with Mom (0.8, 6.35M), also up a tenth, and Tommy (0.5, 4.89M), which was even.

ABC won the night overall in the demo with help from Station 19 (1.0, 6.62M), and A Million Little Things (0.6, 3.87M), both steady. CBS took total viewers.

NBC’s night included fresh episodes of comedies Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.6, 2.28M), Will & Grace (0.5, 2.31M), both even, and Indebted (0.4, 1.55M), which grew a tenth. On Fox, new episodes of Last Man Standing (0.6, 3.62M) and Outmatched (0.5, 2.09M) were steady, while Deputy (0.6, 3.50M) grew a tenth.

The CW’s Katy Keene (0.1, 600,000) was steady, with Legacies (0.2, 510,000) back to originals after three weeks off.