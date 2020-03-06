‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Ratings Rise With Justin Chambers Send-Off

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, which wrapped up the story arc of Justin Chambers’ 16-year character Alex Karev on Thursday, scored a night-leading 1.3 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 6.31 million viewers. It marked the veteran medical drama’s best ratings result since its midseason return January 23.

Bookended by Station 19 (1.0, 6.09M) and A Million Little Things (0.6, 3.74M), both steady, Grey’s grew two tenths week-over-week and helped ABC to the night’s overall win in the demo.

CBS, led by the night’s most watched show in Young Sheldon (0.9, 8.47M), took No. 1 in total viewers. All of the network’s comedies returned to originals after a week off, with fresh episodes of comedies The Unicorn (0.6, 5.57M), Mom (0.7, 5.79M) and Carol’s Second Act (0.6, 4.68M). The 10 PM drama Tommy (0.5, 4.62M) was even with last week’s original.

On Fox it was comedies Last Man Standing (0.6, 3.53M), down a tenth, and Outmatched (0.5, 2.06M), even, leading into Deputy (0.5, 3.31M) which was off a tenth. NBC’s originals included Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.6, 1.86M) and Will & Grace (0.5, 2.09M), both up a tenth to their best results in several months; along with Indebted (0.3, 1.40M), which dropped a tenth.

The CW’s latest episode of Katy Keene (0.1, 520,000) was even in the demo while bopping up in viewers.