‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Anthony Hill & Sherri Saum Join ABC Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Teddy (Kim Raver) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) will be running into a couple old friends from their past in an upcoming episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

Anthony Hill (Watchmen) will play Winston, a past resident at Tufts who Maggie used to work with, and Sherri Saum (Locke & Key) will play an old friend of Teddy’s. No details are being revealed. Maggie and Teddy run into their old pals at the LA Surgical Innovation Conference they are attending. The characters will be introduced in the “Love of My Life” episode on March 26.



Grey’s Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Raver as Teddy Altman, Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca, Greg Germann as Tom Koracick, Chris Carmack as Atticus “Link” Lincoln and Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt.

Grey’s Anatomy was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, Krista Vernoff, Debbie Allen, Zoanne Clack, Fred Einesman, Andy Reaser and Meg Marinis are executive producers. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century Fox Television, ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios.

Hill recently played a pivotal guest role on HBO’s Watchmen. He also recently guest starred on the first season of the Shondaland drama For tyhe People on ABC. He is repped by Metropolitan Talent Agency and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

Saum’s recent credits include Locke and Key, Limetown and The Fosters. She’s repped by A3 Artists Agency and manager Warren Binder.