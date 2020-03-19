Click to Skip Ad
UK Company Great Point Media Hires VP Of Television Sales

Toby Melling 
Great Point Media, the UK finance, production and sales outfit, has named Toby Melling as Vice President of Television Sales.

In his new role, he will be responsible for licensing GPM’s film and television product internationally.

Melling joins from eOne, where he managed content sales into French-speaking territories, Benelux, Africa and the Middle East.

Prior to eOne, he held senior sales positions at ITV GE, Content Media Corporation, Granada Television International, Pandora, Capitol Films, Granada LWT International and BBC Enterprises.

GPM’s TV work to date includes BBC series The Cry.

