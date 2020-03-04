Gravitas Ventures Acquires Kestrin Pantera’s SXSW Dramedy ‘Mother’s Little Helpers’

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired worldwide rights to the family dramedy Mother’s Little Helpers directed by Kestrin Pantera. The pic will have a limited release on May 1 at Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles and select theaters nationwide before heading to VOD on May 5.

Mother’s Little Helpers premiered at SXSW last year and marks the second feature for Pantera who also stars in the film alongside Milana Vayntrub, Breeda Wool, David Giuntoli and Sam Littlefield.

“This was an incredibly collaborative film, I’m in awe of the talent of our cast and crew — Gravitas Ventures is collaborative as well, which makes this a perfect fit. It’s a thrill to debut at the most innovative theatre chain on the planet, Alamo Drafthouse. We cannot wait to share this film with the world,” said Pantera.

Based on true events, the film follows four estranged children of a former ’70s flower power mother who are brought together when she learns she has weeks to live — but it’s not exactly a lovefest. The film is produced by Eva Kim and Tammy Sanchez, Wool also serves as an executive producer with Anna Liza Recto, Michael Kaleda, Kyle Schember and Jonathan Grubb. Vidiots, the iconic L.A. video store-turned-film nonprofit, will serve as a community partner.

The deal was negotiated by Tony Piantedosi, VP Acquisitions at Gravitas, Matt Jacobs at Bruns, Brennan & Berry and ICM Partners on behalf of the filmmakers.

Pantera is repped by ICM Partners and managed by Bold MP.