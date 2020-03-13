‘Grace and Frankie’ Suspends Production Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

EXCLUSIVE: Filming of the seventh and final season of Netflix’s comedy series Grace and Frankie has been put on pause. The decision, which came after the show wrapped production for the day Thursday, was confirmed by series producer Skydance Television.

“To ensure the health and safety of our cast and crew, Skydance has temporarily suspended filming for Grace and Frankie, the series,” the company said in a statement to Deadline. I hear there is no return date set, with the producers monitoring the situation daily.

The shutdown comes the same day Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s ordered limiting public gatherings to 50 people or less. Additionally, Grace and Frankie‘s lead cast of Jame Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston and Martin Sheen, falls within the high-risk category most adversely affected by the virus.

Grace and Frankie was created by Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris who serve executive producers and showrunners.