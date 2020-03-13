Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Sony Pictures Latest Studio To OK Working From Home; Lot, Office Still Open

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Grey's Anatomy' Shuts Down Production Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Read the full story

‘Grace and Frankie’ Suspends Production Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Filming of the seventh and final season of Netflix’s comedy series Grace and Frankie has been put on pause. The decision, which came  after the show wrapped production for the day Thursday, was confirmed by series producer Skydance Television.

“To ensure the health and safety of our cast and crew, Skydance has temporarily suspended filming for Grace and Frankie, the series,” the company said in a statement to Deadline. I hear there is no return date set, with the producers monitoring the situation daily.

The shutdown comes the same day Los Angeles Mayor Eric  Garcetti’s ordered limiting public gatherings to 50 people or less. Additionally, Grace and Frankie‘s lead cast of Jame Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston and Martin Sheen, falls within the high-risk category most adversely affected by the virus.

Grace and Frankie was created by Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris who serve executive producers and showrunners.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad