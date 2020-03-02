‘Gossip Girl’: Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez & Jason Gotay Cast In HBO Max Reboot

Whitney Peak (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Eli Brown (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists), Johnathan Fernandez (Lethal Weapon) and Broadway actor Jason Gotay have joined Emily Alyn Lind in Gossip Girl, HBO Max’s upcoming series reimagining of the pop culture phenomenon that made household names of stars such as Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford and Ed Westwick.

The 10-episode series hails from Joshua Safran, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s Fake Empire, Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros TV and CBS Television Studios.

photo: Rowan Daly, Steven Trumon Gray/Chad Wagner

Like the original series, the new iteration of Gossip Girl, written by Safran, is based on the book by Cecily von Ziegesar. Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.

No official character descriptions for the quartet are being released. The new series is said to have a similar character dynamic to the original, with Peak, Brown and Lind as the leading trio and Fernandez and Gotay as members of the core ensemble.

Safran executive produces with Fake Empire’s Schwartz and Savage, and Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment. Fake Empire’s Lis Rowinski is co-executive producer. Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment produce in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios.

Gossip Girl ran for six seasons from 2007-2012 on the CW across 121 episodes. Its influence extended beyond television.

Peak is known for her recurring role on Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, also produced by Berlanti Prods. and WBTV, and her part in the film Molly’s Game. She will be seen in Apple TV’s upcoming series Home Before Dark. Peak is repped by Play Management, Thruline Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Brown is coming off a series regular role on the Freeform/Warner Horizon series Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, a sequel to hit PLL. He is the lead of the film The F*ck It List, has a supporting role in Guy Richie’s Cash Truck and is a lead in the indie Run, Hide, Fight. He is repped by Gersh and 11:11 Entertainment.

Fernandez was a series regular on another WBTV series, Fox’s Lethal Weapon. For three seasons, he played the dry-toned medical examiner on the series reboot. Fernandez will next appear in the Marvel feature Morbius and the indie Together-ish. He is repped by Innovative Artists, Edna Cowan Management, and Dave Ryan at Felker Toczek.

Gotay recently starred in NY City Center’s revival of Evita as Che. His Broadway credits include Bring It On and Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark. He is repped by Artists & Representatives and Schachter Entertainment.