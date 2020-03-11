‘Gossip Girl’: Tavi Gevinson, Thomas Doherty, Adam Chanler-Berat & Zion Moreno Join Reboot On HBO Max

HBO Max is rounding out the ensemble cast for Gossip Girl, its upcoming series reimagining of the pop culture phenomenon that made household names of stars such as Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford and Ed Westwick. Tavi Gevinson (Scream Queens) is set as a lead, along with Thomas Doherty (High Fidelity), Adam Chanler-Berat (Next to Normal) and Zion Moreno (Claws) join previously announced lead Emily Alyn Lind.

The 10-episode series hails from Joshua Safran, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s Fake Empire, Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros TV and CBS Television Studios.

Like the original series, the new iteration of Gossip Girl, written by Safran, is based on the book by Cecily von Ziegesar. Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.

Safran executive produces with Fake Empire’s Schwartz and Savage, and Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment. Fake Empire’s Lis Rowinski is co-executive producer. Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment produce in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios.



Gossip Girl ran for six seasons from 2007-2012 on the CW across 121 episodes. Its influence extended beyond television and had a major impact on fashion.

Gevinson’s credits include guest-starring roles on Scream Queens and CBS All Access’ The Twilight Zone reboot, as well as the feature Enough Said. She’s repped by UTA and Untitled.

Doherty was most recently seen in recurring roles on Hulu’s High Fidelity and HBO’s Catherine The Great. He’s repped by Anonymous Content, Olivia Bell Management, and Peikoff Mahan

Chanler-Berat originated the roles of Henry in Next to Normal, Peter in Peter and the Starcatcher, and Nino in Amélie. He’s repped by Gersh and Saperstein Management.

Moreno’s credits include TNT’s Claws. She’s repped by Gersh and Vision Entertainment.