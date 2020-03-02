‘Gossip Girl’: Emily Alyn Lind To Star In Reboot On HBO Max

EXCLUSIVE: Emily Alyn Lind (Code Black) has been cast as a lead in Gossip Girl, HBO Max’s upcoming series reimagining of the pop culture phenomenon that made household names of stars such as Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford and Ed Westwick.

The 10-episode series hails from Joshua Safran, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s Fake Empire, Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros. TV and CBS Television Studios.

Like the original series, the new iteration of Gossip Girl, written by Safran, is based on the book by Cecily von Ziegesar. Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.

Lind’s character Audrey has been in a long term relationship and is beginning to wonder what more could be out there. The original series’ Kristen Bell is returning as the narrator.

Safran executive produces with Fake Empire’s Schwartz and Savage, and Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment. Fake Empire’s Lis Rowinski is co-executive producer. Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment produce in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios.

Gossip Girl ran for six seasons from 2007-2012 on the CW across 121 episodes. Its influence extended beyond television and had a major impact on fashion.

Fake Empire’s current slate also includes series Nancy Drew and Dynasty for the CW, Looking for Alaska and Marvel’s Runaways for Hulu and pilot Maverick for the CW.

Lind co-starred on the Facebook Watch/Blumhouse series Sacred Lies. She played Ariel Braeden on CBS’ Code Black, initially as a recurring before getting promoted to series regular at the start of Season 3. Before that, Lind played young Amanda Clarke on ABC’s Revenge. In features, she co-stars in Netflix’s The Babysitter franchise and co-starred in Doctor Sleep. She’s repped by ICM Partners, Coast to Coast and attorney Dave Feldman.