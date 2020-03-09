Goran Višnjić To Play Dracula In ‘The Brides’ ABC Supernatural Drama Pilot

Timeless alum Goran Višnjić is set to star as Count Dracula opposite Gina Torres and Katherine Reis in The Brides, ABC’s Brides of Dracula drama pilot from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros Television.

Written by Aguirre-Sacasa and directed by Maggie Kiley, The Brides, a sexy contemporary reimagining of Dracula, is a family drama with a trio of powerful female leads at its heart — Cleo (Torres), Renée, and Lily (Reis). With strong horror elements, The Brides is a vampire soap about empowered, immortal women and the things they do to maintain wealth, prestige, legacy — and their nontraditional family. Višnjić’s Count Dracula is the powerful, ageless, and iconic King of Night who “turned” each of his three brides, Dracula is left for dead at his destroyed castle in the Carpathian mountains while his three wives — Cleo, Renée, and Lily — flee to start a new life together.

In addition to Torres and Reis, Višnjić joins previously cast Chris Mason and Sophia Tatum.

Aguirre-Sacasa, Berlanti Prods’ Berlanti and Sarah Schechter and Kiley executive produce. The Brides is produced by Berlanti Prods in association with WBTV and ABC Studios, part of Disney TV Studios.

The Brides reunites Višnjić with Warner Bros. TV, which cast the actor in his breakout role on the NBC medical drama series ER. Višnjić had starring roles on CBS’ Extant and NBC’s Timeless and recently recurred on Hulu’s Dollface and Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet. He will next be seen in the indie Fatima and recurring on the upcoming second season of Amazon’s The Boys. Višnjić is repped by Management 360, WME and Attorney Barry Tyerman.