‘Good Vibes Only’ Dramedy With The Beach Boys Music From John Stamos, Steve & Jim Armogida And Kapital In Works At HBO Max

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max is developing Good Vibes Only, a dramedy from John Stamos, School Of Rock developers/exec producers Steve & Jim Armogida and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment.

Created by Stamos and Steve & Jim Armogida and written by the Armogidas, Good Vibes Only is a coming of age story set to the timeless music of The Beach Boys. It is a show about a blended group of misfit foster kids who form a secret band to escape the challenges of school and the drudgery of their dead-end town, and end up becoming Insta-famous. Along the way, they become more than a band, they become what they always really wanted — a true family.

Stamos, Steve & Jim Armogida executive produce with Kapital’s Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor and Stamos’ producing partner Bret Slater.

Stamos has a long history with The Beach Boys. Members appeared on Stamos’ first sitcom, You Again?, and, famously, in a 1988 episode of Full House. He regularly performs with the band, executive produced the 2000 TV miniseries The Beach Boys: An American Family and also developed a feature musical centered around the music of the Beach Boys.

‘Good Vibes Only is a pet project of mine that I’ve been working on for a long time,” Stamos said “It’s been my mission to introduce a younger generation to the Beach Boys songs. Their music and message is needed now more than ever and this series is a perfect vehicle.”

Good Vibes Only reunites Stamos with HBO Max’s head of comedy Suzanna Makkos who was head of comedy at Fox when he headlined and executive produced the network’s comedy series Grandfathered.

“I’ve also been trying to find something to do with Suzanna Makkos since we did Grandfathered together, and Good Vibes Only is a perfect match,” Stamos added. “Then I took this to Aaron Kaplan because he is truly the best at setting up shows and getting them on the air and I think HBO Max is the perfect platform for our show.”

Two-time Emmy nominee Stamos toplines the new Disney+ dramedy series Big Shot, from David E. Kelley. He recently played Chef Louis in ABC’s popular Wonderful World of Disney Presents The Little Mermaid Live!, and co-stars on the hit Netflix drama You, which recently was renewed for a second season.

Full House alum Stamos recently executive produced sequel series Fuller House for Netflix, on which he also reprised his Full House character in a recurring role. He is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, ICM Partners and attorney Bill Sobel.

Brothers Steve & Jim Armogida developed the TV series adaptation of School of Rock and executive produced the series for its three-season run on Nickelodeon. They recently wrote the pilot for Peacock’s Punky Brewster sequel, which was picked up to series with them executive producing.