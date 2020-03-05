‘Good Trouble’: Beau Mirchoff Upped To Series Regular For Season 3

We’ll be seeing more of Jamie in the upcoming season of Freeform’s Good Trouble. Beau Mirchoff, who has recurred as the character since season 1, and before that in the mothership series The Fosters, has been promoted to series regular for season 3. Production on season 3 gets underway today in Los Angeles.

Mirchoff’s Jamie is the handsome, charming, corporate lawyer and the on-again, off-again boyfriend of Callie. He’s also the brother of Callie’s brother’s wife. Jamie and Callie have had a passionate relationship that has been tested at times by their divergent political and ethical points of views.

The Freeform series follows residents of The Coterie as they deal with the consequences of their personal and professional decisions and realize that sometimes standing up for what you believe in comes at a price. The current season picked up with Callie and Mariana’s relationship on the rocks after Callie has decided to move in with Jamie and leave the “Coterie Biatches” behind.

Co-created and executive produced by Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg, Good Trouble stars Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Sherry Cola, Tommy Martinez, Zuri Adele, Emma Hunton and Josh Pence.

Gregory Gugliotta, Christine Sacani, Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina also serve as executive producers.

Mirchoff has recurred on The Fosters, Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here and NBC’s Aquarius. His feature credits include Flatliners, I Am Number 4, The Grudge 3, Scary Movie 4, and Poker Night. He’s repped by APA and Velocity Entertainment Partners.