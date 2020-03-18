Glastonbury Music Festival Cancels 2020 Edition Due To Coronavirus Disruption

The Glastonbury music festival is the latest large-scale entertainment event to cancel over coronavirus fears.

The organization announced the news today on its website, saying 2020 would be an “enforced fallow year”. It was due to run June 24-28 and would have marked the fest’s 50th edition.

“Clearly this was not a course of action we hoped to take for our 50th anniversary event, but following the new government measures announced this week – and in times of such unprecedented uncertainty – this is now our only viable option,” fest heads wrote.

Organizers added that they hope the coronavirus situation “will have improved enormously by the end of June” but pointed out that preparations for the huge event, which welcomes around 200,000 people annually, would have needed to begin soon to be ready in time.

Ticket purchasers will see their deposits rolled over into next year so they will have a guaranteed opportunity to buy tickets for 2021.

Further entertainment events cancelled today include the Sydney and Edinburgh film festivals, both of which were also due to take place in June.

The UK government has introduced heightened measures to combat the spread of Covid-19, though has so far stopped short of enforcing bans on social gatherings. The country has 1,950 confirmed cases and 71 deaths at the time of writing.