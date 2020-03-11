GLAAD Media Awards In New York Canceled After Coronavirus Concerns

The 31st GLAAD Media Awards in New York is the latest Hollywood event that has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns. The event was set for March 19.

As announced on GLAAD’s website and social media channels, the event “will no longer occur next week following new guidance from the New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo around COVID-19.

GLAAD’s Rich Ferraro, Chief Communications Officer and an Executive Producer of the GLAAD Media Awards released a statement saying, “The team at GLAAD has been in communication with the City of New York and is following the latest recommendations from Governor Cuomo.”

During the gala, they were planning on unveiling their get-out-the-vote campaign because “everything is at stake for LGBTQ Americans this election year, and are hopeful that the program and GLAAD’s ongoing work to fight against anti-LGBTQ discrimination will continue to be supported and funded.” That said, GLAAD’s advocacy work will experience a loss of funding and the organization is encourating members of the LGTBQ community and allies to becoming a GLAAD member.

Lilly Singh was set to host the event which included honorees Judith Light and Ryan Murphy. GLAAD said they will recognize their trailblazing efforts at another time.

The statement continued: “We will be in touch with nominees shortly with plans for how award categories scheduled for the New York show will be announced, acknowledging that a GLAAD Media Award nomination or win can raise the bar for LGBTQ representation and serve as a catalyst for media executives to greenlight additional LGBTQ projects.”

As of now, the Los Angeles edition of the GLAAD Media Awards on April 16 has yet to be canceled. GLAAD is in touch with public health officials and will provide an update in the upcoming weeks.

The news comes after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic. There has been a growing list of postponed and canceled events since the outbreak including SXSW, Coachella, Bentonville Film Festival and NewFronts. Productions of Survivor, Mission: Impossible 7 and Falcon and the Winter Soldier have also been delayed while late-night shows have opted to tape without audiences.