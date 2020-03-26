Gkids Picks Up ‘Lupin III: The First’ Animated Feature

Gkids has secured the North American distribution rights to Lupin III: The First, a Japanese anime feature which stems from the Lupin the 3rd franchise originally created by Monkey Punch. From writer-director Takashi Yamazaki, the film will get a theatrical release this year in Japanese and an all-new English language dub.

The pic follows “gentleman thief” Lupin III who, along with his colorful underworld companions, races to uncover the secrets of the mysterious Bresson Diary, before it falls into the hands of a dark cabal that will stop at nothing to resurrect the Third Reich.

The gang undertakes trap-filled tombs, aerial escapades and daring prison escapes with the trademark wit and visual finesse that have made LUPIN THE 3RD one of the most storied animation franchises in the world, in a thrilling new caper that is sure to delight fans old and new.

The Lupin franchise, which began in 1967, has spun a variety of manga, TV, game, theme park ride, and musical adaptations, including 1979’s The Castle of Cagliostro from the director Hayao Miyazaki.

Gkids President David Jesteadt and Sam Maseba, Director of Licensing for TMS Entertainment, brokered the deal.