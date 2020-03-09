Ginger Gonzaga Joins ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Fox Drama Pilot

Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding, I’m Dying Up Here) is set as a series regular opposite Shannyn Sossamon in The Cleaning Lady, Fox’s drama pilot based on the Argentinian series, from Miranda Kwok, Melissa Carter, Shay Mitchell’s Amore & Vita Productions, Warner Bros TV and Fox Entertainment.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Kwok and directed by Michael Offer, The Cleaning Lady is a one-hour darkly aspirational character drama about a whip-smart Filipina doctor, Reyna Salonga (Sossamon), who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes an on-call cleaning lady for the mob. Willing to do anything to save her son, Reyna walks the tightrope of morality, breaking the law for all the right reasons — and eventually forges her own path in the criminal underworld as she starts playing the game by her own rules.

Gonzaga will play Fiona Rivera. Funny and self-deprecating, Fiona is Reyna’s undocumented half-sister who welcomes Reyna and her son into her home to live with her two Americanized kids. Unapologetically sexy, sassy and impetuous, Fiona makes the worst decisions, getting mixed up in a mess of side hustles and bad boyfriends. Chaos is her jam. Crisis is where she’ll shine.

Kwok executive produces with Mitchell, Carter and Offer.

The Cleaning Lady is based on Argentinian format La Chica Que Limpia, which aired in 2017 on digital platform Cine.ar Play. It was produced by Jaque Content, formerly known as Germina Films, exec produced by Paolo Suarez, written by Irene Gissara and Lucas Combina with the latter directing.

Gonzaga is known for her roles on Showtime’s Kidding opposite Jim Carrey, I’m Dying Up Here and the Duplass brothers’ HBO series Togetherness and Room 104, opposite Bryan Tyree Henry. She was a series regular on ABC’s Mixology and TBS’s Wrecked, and was the host of Hulu’s comedic daily pop culture recap show The Morning After, for which she also wrote. Gonzaga is repped by Haven Entertainment and Gersh.