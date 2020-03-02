Gina Torres To Headline ‘The Brides’ Dracula Reimagining ABC Pilot

Pearson star Gina Torres is set to lead the cast of The Brides, ABC’s supernatural drama pilot from Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina developer/executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Written by Aguirre-Sacasa and directed by Maggie Kiley, The Brides, a sexy contemporary reimagining of Dracula, is a family drama with a trio of powerful female leads at its heart. With strong horror elements, The Brides is a vampire soap about empowered, immortal women and the things they do to maintain wealth, prestige, legacy — and their nontraditional family.

Torres plays Cleo Phillips. One of the three Brides of Dracula and the leader of this vampire trio, Cleo is an imperious woman with a queenly manner—understandably, as she was a queen in her former life, who was turned by Dracula after the death of her husband. Now a maven of New York City real estate, Cleo is challenged professionally by a mysterious newcomer —even as her ties to her sisters are dangerously fraying.

Aguirre-Sacasa, Berlanti Prods.’ Berlanti and Sarah Schechter and Kiley executive produce the pilot. The Brides is produced by Berlanti Prods. in association with WBTV and ABC Studios, part of Disney TV Studios. While the focus will be on the women, the character of Dracula is featured in the show.

Torres recently played Jessica Pearson, first on USA Network’s popular original series Suits and then in the network’s Chicago-set spinoff series Pearson, which Torres headlined and executive produced. The role has earned Torres an ALMA Award, an Imagen Award and the National Hispanic Media Coalition’s Award for Outstanding Performance in a Television Series.

At ABC, Torres co-starred on the Shondaland drama series The Catch, recurred on Revenge and toplined the 2016 pilot The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez.

Angel and Firefly alumna Torres, who also did an arc on HBO’s Westwood, is repped by Domain Talent, Framework Entertainment, and Schreck Rose Dapello.